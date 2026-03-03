/Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share unseen moments from sangeet ceremony | In pics

Sharing the dreamy photos, Deverakonda wrote, "24.02.26. Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people."

While Mandanna said, "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! 24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!"

