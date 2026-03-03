/Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share unseen moments from sangeet ceremony | In pics

Published: Mar 03, 2026, 12:30 IST | Updated: Mar 03, 2026, 12:30 IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have recently shared unseen photos from their sangeet ceremony, which was held on February 24 at the ITC Mementos Udaipur. See pics inside.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently giving fans glimpses of their dreamy wedding that took place on February 26 in Udaipur. In the latest post, the newlyweds shared snapshots from their sangeet ceremony, and fans cannot keep calm.
VIROSH sangeet ceremony
The sangeet ceremony took place on February 24 at the ITC Mementos Udaipur, and was no less than a fairytale. Emotional speeches, dance performances, and laughter, it had everything. The couple took to Instagram to share the memories of the night.
A night filled with love and laughter
Sharing the dreamy photos, Deverakonda wrote, "24.02.26. Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone's speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking. Was a big happy party filled with beautiful people."
While Mandanna said, "The night filled with love, tears of joy, laughter, music, singing, glitters and us dancing through the night. It was really the most fun night ever!! 24.2.26! The night Vijay and I danced as one, surrounded by the love of our families and friends!"
Highlights of the night
The couple's outfits were designed by Falguni Shane Peacock India, who added dramatic capes and intricate embellishments to their looks. In one of the photos, Deverakonda's brother can be seen joining the couple during the performance, while Mandanna ’s sister and cousins also performed a special dance for the duo.
Virosh's love story
The duo first met during the shooting of Geeta Govindam in 2018, and since then, their on-screen chemistry has become a fan favourite. Mandanna and Deverakonda later reunited in Dear Comrade, and since then, speculations around their romance have been a topic of conversation on social media. However, the couple mostly kept their relationship private until February, before tying the knot in Udaipur.
Reception in Hyderabad
As per reports, the couple is set to host an invite-only reception in Hyderabad on March 4. The guest list is said to feature members of the film's fraternity and political circles. Recently, the couple also distributed sweets nationwide and organised annadanam (free food offerings) at temples across the country.