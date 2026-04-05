/Happy Birthday, Rashmika Mandanna! A look at Ranabaali star's early career, upcoming movies, net worth and more

Rashmika Mandanna turns 30 today. Besides gaining fame in the South Indian entertainment industry, the actress has also made a strong mark in North India, becoming the national crush with her acclaimed performances in Animal, Chhaava, Pushpa, Thamma, and more.
Rashmika Mandanna is one of India’s leading actresses. Known for her brilliant performances and vibrant screen persona, she has successfully expanded her acting career into Bollywood as well, becoming a prominent pan-Indian celebrity. On the occasion of her birthday, let's dig into her early career, net worth, and upcoming movies.
Rashmika Mandanna began her career as a model, gaining significant popularity after winning several contests. She made her acting debut in Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party, a Kannada blockbuster that introduced her to the entertainment industry. She did her second film, Chamak, in 2017. Since then, the actress has continuously showcased her versatility and charm across multiple projects.
Mandanna has made herself a household name across both South and North India. The actress quickly earned immense popularity and became the nation’s National Crush. Her meteoric rise from Kannada cinema to pan-India stardom was driven by her much-loved performances in blockbuster hits like Pushpa: The Rise, Geetha Govindam, and Animal.
Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in several upcoming projects, including Ranabaali, Cocktail 2, Pushpa 3, AA22xA6, Animal Park, and Mysaa.
Born in Virajpet, Karnataka, Rashmika Mandanna is one of India’s most prominent actresses. In February 2026, she married her long-time beau, Vijay Deverakonda, in a traditional ceremony. The couple had two weddings, one in a Telugu ritual and the other in a Kodava (Coorg) ritual in the evening.
The actress is reported to have an estimated net worth of Rs 66 crore as per Forbes. Her earnings are through her successful modelling and acting career.