/DYK Rashmika Mandanna had to convince her family to work with Vijay Deverakonda for second time?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made everyone swoon with their intense chemistry and bond on-screen when they first starred together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam. After becoming the major success at the box office and becoming one of the most loved pairs in Telugu cinema, they went on to star in the second film, Dear Comrade, which was released in 2019. But did you know, initially, the actress' family were not so keen on the idea of her being part of the film along with Deverakonda for the second time?

What did Rashmika say about her working with Vijay Deverakonda for the second time?

Amid the controversy of an old audio clip involving Rashmika's mother and her former fiance Rakshit Shetty, it brought attention back to a candid moment where the actress opened up the struggle she faced while choosing her career. She said, "I came to the film industry after fighting with my parents, family and friends. There’s a perception that it’s not safe for girls. I still persevered despite not having a film family background.”

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She further said, "When Bharat (Kamma) sir sent me the script, I really wanted to do it. But it took a lot to convince my family. It was a bad fight at home. They said, ‘No, don’t do a second film with Vijay.’ I said, It's not important who I’m doing it with.

Rashmika warns of legal action against the circulation of audio

During a private conversation, Rashmika's mother, Suman Mandanna, allegedly discussed the issues that arose between Rashmika's and Rakshit’s families and the complications that led to their split. OneIndia quoted her mother as saying, “They said this girl is not thinking properly. Even after knowing the situation, you still sent her there. Then they came and created a scene with me. At that time, instead of saying 'Aunty, don't worry, I am with you,' he argued with me. His final condition was that Rashmika should tweet saying she would leave acting after marriage.”

Suman further stated, “What mistake did my young daughter make? The elders started calling. His mother said her mother must come and apologise. Why should I apologise without any reason? I have helped many people in my life...Good that they broke up.” A report in Kerala Kaumudi quoted Suman as saying, “In the movie Geetha Govindam, she did an intimate scene, which created a rupture in her relationship with Rakshit. I feel good that they both broke up. Moreover, it was not going to be good for a 35-year-old actor to marry a 21-year-old girl.”

Later the actress wrote on her Instagram stories, “It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me.” Stating that the clip was being taken ‘out of context’ and clarifying that it was a ‘private conversation’, she also added, “This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film