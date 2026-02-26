/‘To be called your wife!’: Rashmika Mandanna writes the sweetest love note to ‘husband’ Vijay Deverakonda as she shares wedding photos

Rashmika Mandanna introduced fans to her ‘husband’ ‘Mr Vijay Deverakonda’. Rashmika wrote a sweet love note about how Vijay has played a significant role in shaping the woman she is now and how she can't be wait to share her life with him.

"I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!

Let’s have the bestestest life ever together!

I love you! " wrote Rashmika.