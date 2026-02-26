/‘To be called your wife!’: Rashmika Mandanna writes the sweetest love note to ‘husband’ Vijay Deverakonda as she shares wedding photos

LOGIN
Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Feb 26, 2026, 20:25 IST | Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 20:25 IST

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda looked royal as they married in a traditional Telugu ceremony on Thursday morning. Post wedding, both shared sweet love notes as they shared photos of their beautiful wedding ceremony. 

Virosh wedding
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Virosh wedding

Two of the biggest names in the south cinema, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Thursday morning in Udaipur. After years of speculation around their romance, and fans manifesting their union, it finally happened.

Kept their romance private
2 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Kept their romance private

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have kept their romance private for years now. The pair, however, wrote a sweet tribute to each other as they shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony.

'Let’s have the bestestest life ever together'
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

'Let’s have the bestestest life ever together'

Rashmika Mandanna introduced fans to her ‘husband’ ‘Mr Vijay Deverakonda’. Rashmika wrote a sweet love note about how Vijay has played a significant role in shaping the woman she is now and how she can't be wait to share her life with him.

"I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!
Let’s have the bestestest life ever together!
I love you! " wrote Rashmika.

Rashmika got emotional during the ceremony
4 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Rashmika got emotional during the ceremony

In the photos that were shared by Rashmika and Vijay, the bride looked radiant in orange and gold and got emotional and perhaps overwhelmed at finally marrying the love of her life.

'Made my best friend my wife'
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

'Made my best friend my wife'

Vijay too shared a warm note about his wife Rashmika as he shared photos of the ceremony. Calling Rashmika his best friend, Vijay revealed that how he realised he was in love with her when he started missing her while doing everyday things.

“I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was," wrote Vijay.

More details of Virosh wedding
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

More details of Virosh wedding

The pre-wedding festivities began on Tuesday in Udaipur. The guest list included the couple's closest friends and family. Rashmika and Vijay announced their wedding in a joint post on Sunday. They are expected to host a reception for the film industry on March 4.

