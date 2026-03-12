/Rashmika Mandanna threatens legal action over leaked audio of her mother: The full controversy explained

Weeks after Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with actor Vijay Deverakonda, an alleged audio clip of the actress’s mom, Suman Mandanna’s private conversation has gone viral.

On Thursday, Rashmika took to her official social media handle to react strongly to the leaked clip, stating that it was edited purposely in a way to malign her image. Rashmika also threatened legal action against those circulating it.

What’s the controversy all about? Here’s what we know.

Rashmika’s mother, Suman Mandanna’s conversation that leaked

Many would recall that before Rashmika started dating Vijay Deverakonda, the actress was briefly engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty in 2017. A year later, the pair parted ways, citing compatibility issues.

Rashmika went on to make her foray into Telugu films and found love in Vijay Deverakonda. The pair recently got married after years of dating.

Now, an audio clip is doing the rounds on the internet, which has Rashmika’s mother, Suman Mandanna, allegedly discussing the issues that arose between the Rashmika and Rakshit’s families, and the complications that led to their split.

During the troubled time in their relationship, Rashmika was reportedly asked to announce that she would quit acting post marriage to Rakshit.

OneIndia quoted her mother as saying, “They said this girl is not thinking properly. Even after knowing the situation, you still sent her there. Then they came and created a scene with me. At that time, instead of saying 'Aunty, don't worry, I am with you,' he argued with me. His final condition was that Rashmika should tweet saying she would leave acting after marriage.”

Suman further stated, “What mistake did my young daughter make? The elders started calling. His mother said her mother must come and apologise. Why should I apologise without any reason? I have helped many people in my life...good that they broke up.”

A report in Kerala Kaumudi quoted Suman as saying, “In the movie Geetha Govindam, she did an intimate scene, which created a rupture in her relationship with Rakshit. I feel good that they both broke up. Moreover, it was not going to be good for a 35-year-old actor to marry a 21-year-old girl.”

Rashmika threatens legal case

On Thursday, soon after the audio clips went viral, Rashmika took to Instagram stories and wrote, “To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter, it has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me. I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement. All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accepted that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place. However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can't be ignored.”

Rashmika further added, “An old private conversation, believed to be from nearly eight years ago, appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy- strategically coinciding with recent developments in my personal life. How far can people go? In doing so, they have dragged my family along with people I share cordial relationships with, who have absolutely nothing to do with this matter, into discomfort. This constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and the circulation of misleading and defamatory material. While we move forward in life, grow, create meaningful work, and spread positivity, it is unfortunate that a few continue to manufacture hate and controversy at the cost of another person's dignity and peace. For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me, I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, I cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary.”

Threatening a legal action, Rashmika wrote, “I request all media platforms, influencers and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organisations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary.”

