Renowned K-pop group NCT's former member Taeil is back in the headlines, as the K-pop idol might soon be serving a jail term. The report suggests that the Supreme Court has finalised a prison sentence in a sexual assault case. Let's delve in to know more details.

What is the prison sentence announced for Taeil?

According to a report by The Korea Times, the Supreme Court has finalised a prison sentence of 3 and a half years for Taeil for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman. Reportedly, the court upheld the lower court's ruling that found the idol and two accomplices, identified as his friends, guilty of a special quasi-rape charge, dismissing their final appeal.

The report suggests that the charge applies when two or more people assault a victim who is unable to resist due to unconsciousness or other factors. Moreover, they have also been ordered to complete a 40-hour sexual violence treatment programme and were barred from working at organisations related to children, adolescents and the disabled.

All about the sexual assault case involving Taeil

According to reports, on June 13, 2024, Taeil and two unknown friends dragged a foreign tourist from a bar in Itaewon into a taxi. The three sexually assaulted her in one of their residences in Bangbaedong, reportedly. After a report was filed by the victim in mid-June, Taeil and his associates were investigated by authorities for two months. Taeil and his label SM Entertainment were notified of the investigation in mid-August. After a search was conducted, Taeil and his associates wrote a confession letter to authorities, claiming that the crime was accidental.

On August 28, 2024, as per reports, agency SM Entertainment announced that Taeil to be removed from the NCT line-up due to the ongoing investigation. Following the announcement, fans of his former group created edits to remove him from songs and group images, and staff at a pop-up booth held in collaboration with Incheon International Airport covered up his pictures. With the investigation, his contract was terminated in October the same year.