/Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box office report day 2: Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan starrer sees slight dip in numbers, mints THIS much

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's latest release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which hit the screen on Christmas Eve, i.e., on December 25. But it seems like the romantic saga of the duo might be seeing a slight dip in the box office collections on the second day itself. With Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar still going strong in the theatres, Sameer Vidwans' directorial will have to rake in more numbers in coming days. Let's delve in to know how much Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has minted on the second day.

Box office report of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

According to a report by Sacnilk, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has earned only Rs 5 crore in India on the second day. While on the first day, it had reportedly earned Rs 7.75 crore, and the total collection of the film currently stands at Rs 12.75 crore.

Reportedly, the romantic comedy had an overall 19.92% Hindi occupancy on Friday, December 26. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Jaipur (29.5%), followed by Jaipur (29.5%), Mumbai (25.25%) and Bengaluru (24.50%).

While an additional collection of Rs 2 crore from overseas markets has brought the film's worldwide gross collection to approximately Rs 17.25 crore. Apart from Aditya Dhar's directorial, Dhurandhar, James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash is also minting numbers and is facing tough competition from these major releases.

All about Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri follows the story of Ray and Rumi, who fall in love during the trip to Croatia. But challenges come along when Rumi has to decide between her ageing father and her love. The romantic saga deals with the themes of the complexities of balancing personal relationships and family relationships.