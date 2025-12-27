Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay receives roaring welcome in Malaysia ahead of audio launch | Watch

Jana Nayagan is one of Thalapathy Vijay's most anticipated releases, as it will be the final film before he fully transitions to politics. While it is a bittersweet moment for his fans, everyone is eager to watch him on the big screens for one final time. As the excitement for the film grows, Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Malaysia to a roaring crowd with waving flags and chanting his name ahead of the grand audio launch. Several clips have since then gone viral on social media.

Thalapathy Vijay greeted by fans in Malaysia ahead of Jana Nayagan's audio launch

Thalapathy Vijay was seen greeting everyone with a warm smile, and accompanying him was composer Anirudh Ravichander, and the duo was escorted by security personnel and the organizing team. His arrival created a festive atmosphere that marked the celebration for the Tamil cinephiles.

The Jana Nayagan audio launch will reportedly be held at Bukit Jalil Stadium today, ie, December 27, a venue which has the capacity of hosting near to 85,000 people. The event titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha is divided into two segments: a tribute concert which will feature around 30 singers, while Thalapathy Vijay and director H. Vinoth and other cast members of the film will be addressing the audience.

The audio launch will reportedly see some of the biggest names in the industry, including filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraja, Atlee and SPB Charan, Tippu, Anuradha Sriram and Andrea Jeremiah, among others.

What do we know about Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan is the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he entirely transitions into politics. Helmed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film began production on October 5, 2024, at Prasad Studios in Chennai and recently wrapped its third schedule.

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.