/Stranger Things, Wednesday, Adolescence and more: Top 5 most-watched Netflix TV shows in 2025

As the year wraps up, check out the list of TV shows that held their magic on everyone's screens, captivating more viewers in 2025. From Stranger Things to Wednesday and Adolescence, these 5 series held the public interest with their unique and intense storytelling.
An incredible lineup of movies and shows has been released this year. But viewers on the OTT platform Netflix watched some old and some new content in 2025. From Stranger Things season 4 to the highly acclaimed Wednesday and Squid Game, check out the list of the top 5 most-watched digital releases on Netflix that have captured everyone's attention throughout the year. Some of these titles were released in 2025 while audiences also streamed old seasons of these popular titles.
(The data has been taken from Netflix's Tudum.)
Stranger Things grabbed the most viewership on Netflix with its intense horror story, which kept the viewers engaged for so many years. The highly anticipated fifth and final season of the show was released in November and December this year, in 2025, breaking all the records on the streaming platform but interestingly, the fourth season of Stranger Things was most streamed on Netflix.
The story revolves around Hawkins gang, including Eleven and her friends, who decode the mission of Vecna, who is on the verge of capturing everything and everyone while making his own upside-down world. In the final season, the gang are gearing them all up for the last fight-off against Vecna, Mr Whatsit, and 01 of Dr Brenner.
Jenna Ortega's most popular horror TV series marked its spot in the list of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Following the release of its highly anticipated second season in September 2025, the show immediately caught the attention of the audience and topped the streaming charts. It gained popularity due to a promising storyline and a critically acclaimed lead performance by the actress. The story centres on Wednesday Addams, who uses her unique skills and psychic powers to solve a dark conspiracy mystery.
It is Netflix's limited series, which became one of the most-watched shows of 2025. The series was released in March of 2025. The show holds its viewers' attention with an on-the-edge plot and suspense throughout the season. Its gripping portrayal of real-world issues and the powerful performance of Jamie Miller by Owen Cooper sparked a global conversation. It follows a teenage boy who gets entangled in a murder case, shattering his family behind him.
A crime thriller featuring Jeffrey Dahmer is one of the most-watched shows due to a combination of the enduring true crime story and the compelling and critically praised performances of the cast. The series was released in 2022 but continues to hold the interest of its viewers with the enthralling story, which became controversial and garnered massive buzz on the Internet. It focuses on Dahmer's troubled childhood, his first murder in 1978, and his arrest in 1991.
The romantic series also secured a spot in the most-watched on Netflix for its previous seasons, one and three. With its star-studded cast, steamy romance, and amazing old-time visuals, the show captivates the attention of all the subscribers. The show's first season was released during the 2020 pandemic and led to a massive global reach in the years to come, and in 2025, people went back to watch Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings' romance.