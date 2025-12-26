/Stranger Things, Wednesday, Adolescence and more: Top 5 most-watched Netflix TV shows in 2025

An incredible lineup of movies and shows has been released this year. But viewers on the OTT platform Netflix watched some old and some new content in 2025. From Stranger Things season 4 to the highly acclaimed Wednesday and Squid Game, check out the list of the top 5 most-watched digital releases on Netflix that have captured everyone's attention throughout the year. Some of these titles were released in 2025 while audiences also streamed old seasons of these popular titles.

(The data has been taken from Netflix's Tudum.)