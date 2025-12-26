/If you loved Mrs Deshpande, watch 6 shows and movies with strong female leads on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Madhuri Dixit's Mrs Deshpande earned massive popularity for a compelling storyline and the actress's esteemed performance in the crime thriller. If you finished watching Dixit's show and are searching for some more amazing female-led shows and movies, check the list below.
Mrs Deshpande is a psychological murder mystery, focusing on a serial killer's copycat crimes with intense suspense, investigation, and dark secrets. If you have enjoyed the drama? Take a look at the compiled list of 6 more movies and shows led by females. From Made in Heaven to Four More Shots Please and The Diplomat, these stereotype-breaking dramas will definitely keep you hooked with their entertaining, meaningful, and impactful stories.
Where to watch: Netflix
Released in 2023, the romantic series follows young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, and King George, played by Corey Mylchreest and how their love blossomed into true love. On the other hand, the older Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, is on a quest for a royal heir after the death of her only granddaughter.
Where to watch: Netflix
The biographical drama series focuses on the fashion designer named Masaba Gupta, and her actress mother, Neena Gupta. It highlights how both mother and daughter struggle in their lives. Following their real-life events, including how Masaba enters the world of fashion, along with her family foray and her dating life.
Where to watch: Apple TV
A four-season American drama stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as Alexandra Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively. It revolves around a popular morning news program, which gets strangled after its male co-host, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), is fired for sexual misconduct, inspired by a viral #MeToo. The incident forces his co-host, Alex Levy, to deal with the fallout and network pressure, along with a firebrand reporter, Bradley.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The final season focuses on a group of four friends, Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Siddhi, who find peace in each other while navigating their lives around career, love, identity, and unbreakable bonds. They together deal with whatever trouble comes their way.
Where to watch: Netflix
A three-season thriller series explores the life of Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), appointed US Ambassador to the UK, amidst an international crisis after a British warship is attacked near Iran. She has been forced to deal with the complex global politics and leads the way for Vice President Grace Penn to become the new President of the United States.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The drama tells the story of two wedding planners named Tara and Karan, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. Together, they run a high-end wedding events agency but struggle with their personal lives and societal conflicts and much more.