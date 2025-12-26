/ Cashero review: When Superpowers meet real-life challenges! Lee Jun Ho-Kim Hye Jun's k-drama is a new take on humanity

South Korean star Lee Jun Ho is definitely on a roll! After creating waves with his performance in the previous historical show Typhoon Family, the actor and idol is back with another K-drama, Cashero, which is based on the webtoon of the same name. The show premiered on streaming giant Netflix and has been presented with themes surrounding realism, superhero spectacle, and melodrama. But is it worth watching? Let's delve in to know more.

Plot of Cashero

The show, which is based on the webtoon, begins with Kang Sung Ung manifesting to buy a house along with his long-term girlfriend, Min Suk, despite not having enough money to buy it. The couple have opposite characteristics: Kang Sung is romantic in nature and is not very practical, while Min Suk is logical in every aspect, good at math, and handles finances. With different perspectives, the couple deal with several challenges and try to overcome them.

But the twist in the show comes when Sang Ung's father, Mr Kang, who has no luck with money and is constantly drowning in debt, calls him home and passes on a superpower to him. That is, superpowers that allow them to help those in need, and it is passed on from one generation to the next. The more money, the more powerful. But one consequence is whenever he would use his power, they would lose the cash on him, and as a consolation, it would allow him to get some change as coins.

How will Sang Ung will utilise this superpower? Will it be for his own good or for the greater good? Will his girlfriend stick to his side foreover and help him in navigating his finances in a proper way? Will she be able to know the truth of Sang Ung's superpower?

Is Cashero worth the watch?

Well, Cashero definitely has gained the traction because of the star-studded cast, and that includes Lee Jun Ho, who has given many hits with several shows, including King The Land, Wok Love, Typhoon Family and many more. Lee Jun Ho has definitely dared to take up a bold role, which deals with superhero themes, and as usual, he has given his best performance. While actress Kim Hye Jun has also given her best shot in the show.

But, coming to the plot of the show, definitely, as Lee Jun Ho always takes up shows, Cashero is definitely an underwhelming one. The plot is a bit messed up, and given the adaptation from the webtoon of the same name, the execution of the story is nowhere near the mark of 'best'.

Apart from performances and plot, one aspect which has been shown is a wakeup call in simple terms: 'awareness of socio-economic pressure', which has become a global thing. The aspects in similar ways have been showcased in other shows, be it The Moving, Typhoon Family, The Uncanny Counter, etc.

Final verdict

Cashero, personally, I would say, should be watched for bringing more awareness for bringing out the morality when handling power and money in real life. It has showcased the balance of action, depth and social commentary based on the landscape in today's world. Of course, the cinematography is balanced and perfectly executed alongside special effects. At the same time, it did not diminish the realism of the story.

Although the K-drama has a superhero trope, it has segregated the terms of superhero elements and the focus on interpersonal relationships and human emotions. Overall, Cashero is a must-watch for those who are fans of K-dramas with a superhero touch. It definitely offers a fresh take amid violent shows nowadays.