Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman warns against creating instability, saying unnecessary disputes could help "ousted and fugitive autocratic forces" make a comeback, ahead of Sheikh Hasina's Delhi press conference on Wednesday (Aug 5).

The ousted PM of the country, Sheikh Hasina, is set to make her first public appearance on Tuesday (Aug 5) two years after she was ousted from power following a student-led uprising in Bangladesh. Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since leaving Bangladesh in August 2024, is scheduled to address a virtual event organised by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC South Asia) in New Delhi. The event will be held at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium on Mathura Road from 6 pm to 7.30 pm.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the organisers, Hasina is expected to speak about the political situation in Bangladesh, the need to restore democracy and her future political plans. She is also expected to outline her political roadmap and formally address her proposed return to Bangladesh after nearly two years in exile.

She will be joined by her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, former Bangladesh minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, former diplomat Animul Hoque Polash, writer and analyst Abu Obaidha Arin, and advocate Shah Mohammed Bakhtiar.

Ahead of the event, Hasina told AFP in an email that she remained determined to return to Bangladesh despite the legal and political risks she faces. "I may be killed. I may be arrested. I may be sent to prison," she said. "I am fully aware of my fate. Still, I want to go back because my people are calling me."