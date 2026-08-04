/'Crass, cheap and deeply derogatory:' Internet slams Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'double-meaning' remark on Trisha

DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin is currently in the spotlight over comments that are being seen as aimed at actress Trisha, with people calling them double-meaning. Stalin made the remark while criticising Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s silence on the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

Over his comments, Stalin was detained by Chennai Police on Aug 4. But due to the alleged ‘double-meaning’ reference to Trisha, he continues to face backlash from netizens, celebrities, and other dignitaries.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar have also slammed Stalin over his controversial remark.

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Condemning the comment, Sripaada said that men in politics should focus on issues instead of dragging women who have nothing to do with it.

''If men in politics could just focus on actual issues instead of dragging women who have nothing to do with their scheme of things - it would be stellar. The reason abusive motor mouths like DMKs Shivaji Krishnamurthy could speak so vulgarly on political platforms is because he was encouraged to do so. Not once, but several times till he was expelled,'' she said.

Khushbu Sundar, actor-turned-politician, has also reacted. She said Trisha deserves an unconditional public apology for being insulted on a public platform.

She said in a post on X,''When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape. #UdhayanidhiStalin and his father. The Leader of the Opposition owes #Trisha an unconditional public apology for insulting her on a public platform. Lets see if can own up his dirt and if he has the courage and decency to apologize?''

Internet slams Udhayanidhi’s remark

The internet isn’t holding back. Since Stalin’s remark went viral, social media users slammed the DMK leader for what they called a vulgar, double-meaning jibe aimed at Trisha.



One user wrote,''When political speech crosses into vulgarity against women, accountability isn’t optional…it’s overdue. Udhayanidhi Stalin never said “Trisha.” He didn’t have to, the crowd chanted her name, his “water” pun answered right back. No name spoken, intent unmistakable. ''

Another user wrote,''Would the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin,

@Udhaystalin play this part of his speech to his own daughter and son? Such disgusting taste.''

One user wrote,''Won’t share what Udhayanidhi Stalin has said about Trisha, because I refuse to give it more eyeballs- the TN LoP using such language is disappointing and despicable.''

Trisha has not reacted to Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks yet.

What is all the controversy about?