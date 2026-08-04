/PM Modi expected to visit Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan as India firms up Central Asia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, with the visit to Bishkek centred on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and a series of bilateral meetings, while the trip to Uzbekistan will be a standalone bilateral engagement.

The planned visit to Uzbekistan has been confirmed by the country’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is currently in New Delhi. Mr Saidov met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and called on President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. “We agreed to prepare for the upcoming visit of the PM to Uzbekistan… Will give impetus to deepening and strengthening bilateral cooperation,” he said.

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Uzbekistan regards India as an important strategic and trade partner in South Asia, Mr Saidov added. Bilateral trade between the two countries has already reached $1 billion. Defence cooperation, commercial ties, people-to-people contacts and connectivity projects are expected to feature prominently during the discussions. The two sides regularly conduct joint military exercises under the name “Dustlik”. Indian PM Modi has visited Uzbekistan on three previous occasions: in July 2015, in June 2016 (Tashkent) and in September 2022 (Samarkand).

In Kyrgyzstan the primary focus will be the SCO summit, where several bilateral meetings are also scheduled. Defence ties form a significant pillar of the India-Kyrgyzstan relationship. Key elements include training of Kyrgyz personnel at Indian defence establishments, joint military exercises, exchange programmes, and collaborative research at the Kyrgyz-India Mountain Bio-Medical Research Centre (KIMBMRC) in Bishkek. India has also allocated 100 slots for various courses under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme for Kyrgyz nationals. PM Modi last visited the Central Asian republic in 2019 and earlier in 2015.