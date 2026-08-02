/Chandrababu Naidu hails PM Modi as 'tested leadership', DK Shivakumar appeals for centre's 'full cooperation'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hailed the efforts of PM Modi, noting that India is "lucky to have a tested leadership" at a time when democratic countries across the world were experiencing a crisis and searching for new leaders.



Speaking at a public event in Bhogapuram ahead of Prime Minister Modi's programme, Naidu said, "Democratic countries everywhere are facing a crisis, searching for new leaders. India is fortunate. There is a tested leadership. Twenty-five years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji has done extraordinary work," Naidu said.



"He is the only leader in the democratic world with the knowledge, technology, and the ability to carry 144 crore people and take this nation forward," Naidu said, after the gathered people chanted "Modi, Modi."

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He also praised PM Modi for leading India's advancement in the digital economy. Earlier that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh.

DK Shivakumar appeals for centre-state cooperation

On Saturday (August 1), Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the Centre's complete support to Karnataka, emphasising that India's overall progress and Karnataka's development were closely interconnected.



Speaking at the inauguration of Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru that same day, Shivakumar wove together tributes to Swami Vivekananda's principles with a call for stronger centre-state collaboration. Addressing the prime minister, who was presiding over the event, Shivakumar affirmed that the entire state stood behind Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's remark on education

In addition, PM Modi on Saturday stated that his govt was working to come up with a discrimination-free education system providing equal opportunities for all. PM Modi added that offering higher education in the mother tongue was assisting in removing language barriers and expanding access to professional courses.