/What’s happening in Nepal? How did a local clash turn into communal violence? WION Decodes

Nepal’s southern plains have witnessed one of the country’s most serious episodes of communal unrest in recent weeks, with violence between Hindu and Muslim groups leaving at least three people dead and forcing authorities to impose curfews across multiple districts. The clashes, which began in Sunsari district on July 26, have spread across parts of the Terai region, prompting a nationwide appeal for calm from Prime Minister Balendra Shah after days of criticism over his delayed response.

What actually happened?

The violence began on the night of July 26 in Kaptangunj of Dewangunj Rural Municipality in Sunsari district, located in Koshi Province. According to authorities, a dispute broke out between Hindu and Muslim groups over religious celebrations. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence, forcing police to intervene. What started as a localised clash soon triggered unrest in neighbouring areas, leading the government to deploy security forces and impose curfews. Officials said the violence has since claimed three lives, with the latest death reported on Thursday.

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How did the unrest spread?

Authorities first imposed a curfew in Dewangunj Rural Municipality, where the violence erupted. As tensions spread, restrictions were extended to several other districts, including Sarlahi, Dhanusha, Siraha and Saptari. The unrest has largely remained concentrated in Nepal’s southeastern plains, a region bordering India that has a sizeable Madheshi population and a higher proportion of Muslims than the national average.

Although Muslims account for around 5 per cent of Nepal’s overall population, they are concentrated across Madhesh Province and parts of Koshi Province. The affected districts have historically been home to both Hindu and Muslim communities, which have largely coexisted peacefully.

What was the root cause of violence?

Authorities have said the immediate trigger was a dispute over religious celebrations between members of the Hindu and Muslim communities in Kaptangunj. While officials have not publicly identified a deeper underlying cause, the incident rapidly escalated beyond the initial confrontation, fuelling tensions across nearby districts and leading to wider law and order concerns.



The government has also urged people not to circulate rumours, misinformation or hate speech, warning that such content could worsen the situation.

What has the government said?

After facing criticism for remaining silent for several days, Prime Minister Balendra Shah addressed the nation on Thursday (July 31), saying the government was treating the violence in Sunsari and other affected districts with the “utmost seriousness”.

“I appeal to all citizens, political parties, civil society, religious leaders, and the media to exercise restraint and help preserve peace, social harmony, and national unity,” Shah said. He urged people not to spread rumours, misinformation or hate speech and asked them to rely only on official information.