/'Not encumbered by past', says Nepal FM Khanal as he pushes for stronger ties with Delhi

Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has signalled a fresh, forward-looking approach to relations with India, emphasising opportunities in trade, connectivity, technology and energy as the two neighbours seek to firm up ties under new leadership in Kathmandu.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal during a visit that included meetings with top Indian officials, Khanal said Nepal’s new government, backed by a strong mandate, was determined not to be held back by history.

“We have fresh new leadership in Nepal, through a strong mandate. Don’t want to be encumbered by past. We want to look forward to relationship and where we find commonality and how can we use this relationship to grow Nepal, particularly opportunity, potential in trade, connectivity, technology, energy sector,” he said.

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The comments come as high-level engagement between the two countries gathers momentum. Earlier last week Nepal ruling party chief Rabi Lamichhane was on a visit to India- Delhi & Ayodhya.

Khanal said processes for deeper cooperation had already begun, with expectations of senior visits in the coming months. “We want to uplift Nepal, Nepal people’s life, with full acknowledgment that there are issues but capable to discuss issue with open heart, data, evidence and confidence to deal with other side. We not putting conflict as priority but opportunity has priority. Whereas working together side by side to solve the conflict and challenges", he explained.

On the sensitive India-Nepal border issue, long a source of tension, the minister struck a note of cautious optimism. “Border issue is not new, ongoing long term issue. Some good progress as well, mechanisms. Technical team. Things stuck for long time have taken momentum,” he said.

“My hope is that, spirit I saw on Indian side, solve all outstanding issues through existing bilateral mechanisms, and to active it. First part is to active mechanisms over next few months.”

Khanal described his meetings with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval as “warm, welcoming” and focused on taking bilateral ties to “new heights”. “I appreciate the warm welcome… giving lot of optimism for ties,” he added, also praising party chief Rabi Lamichhane’s contribution to the positive atmosphere.

The tone marks a shift towards pragmatism. Both nations share deep cultural, economic and people-to-people links, with India a major trade partner, investor and source of energy cooperation potential for Nepal’s vast hydropower resources. Both sides see scope for joint projects in cross-border infrastructure, digital connectivity and technology that could boost Nepal’s development goals.