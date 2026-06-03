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Why do Nepal students, who made him PM, want Balen Shah to resign | WION Decodes

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 22:06 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 22:06 IST
Why do Nepal students, who made him PM, want Balen Shah to resign | WION Decodes

Balendra Shah Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Nepal’s youngest Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, faces intense backlash, protests, and calls for resignation from student groups after stating in parliament that Nepal has also encroached on Indian territory.

The youngest voters of Nepal, who helped Balendra Shah become the prime minister of Nepal, now seem against him, demanding an apology and resignation. The drastic shift came after the controversy over the remarks Shah made in Parliament regarding the long-running Nepal-India border dispute involving Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

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From Kathmandu's mayor to Nepal's youngest prime minister, the credit for Balen Shah's rise goes primarily to the youth movement that overthrew the previous government. Political observers widely viewed the 2025-26 youth mobilisation as a key factor behind the landslide victory of Shah’s party in the 2026 elections. For first-time voters and the young population of Nepal, Shah appeared to be a break from decades of conventional politics in the country. During his election campaign, Gen Z played a pivotal role.

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What went wrong?

In his speech, Shah said that Nepal had learned that “not only has India encroached on Nepal’s land, but Nepal has also encroached on Indian land in many places." Moreover, he said that countries like the UK should help resolve the issue. And this particular comment of his drew massive backlash across the country. Witnessing continuous parliament disruptions, legislators are now demanding his apology as well as his resignation.

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A coalition of ten student organisations has publicly demanded Shah's resignation and has said that the issue was not merely a verbal mistake but reflected what they described as a political mindset contrary to Nepal’s national interests.

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About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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