The youngest voters of Nepal, who helped Balendra Shah become the prime minister of Nepal, now seem against him, demanding an apology and resignation. The drastic shift came after the controversy over the remarks Shah made in Parliament regarding the long-running Nepal-India border dispute involving Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

From Kathmandu's mayor to Nepal's youngest prime minister, the credit for Balen Shah's rise goes primarily to the youth movement that overthrew the previous government. Political observers widely viewed the 2025-26 youth mobilisation as a key factor behind the landslide victory of Shah’s party in the 2026 elections. For first-time voters and the young population of Nepal, Shah appeared to be a break from decades of conventional politics in the country. During his election campaign, Gen Z played a pivotal role.

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What went wrong?

In his speech, Shah said that Nepal had learned that “not only has India encroached on Nepal’s land, but Nepal has also encroached on Indian land in many places." Moreover, he said that countries like the UK should help resolve the issue. And this particular comment of his drew massive backlash across the country. Witnessing continuous parliament disruptions, legislators are now demanding his apology as well as his resignation.