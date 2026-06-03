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Netanyahu 'tricked' Trump to start war with Iran? This is what US president claims

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 03, 2026, 17:04 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 18:06 IST
Netanyahu 'tricked' Trump to start war with Iran? This is what US president claims

File photo for representation Photograph: (AFP)

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Donald Trump refuted claims that Benjamin Netanyahu tricked him into an Iranian war, clarifying they only disagreed on Lebanon, while asserting his own proactive stance against a nuclear Iran.

US President Donald Trump, in a podcast released on Wednesday (June 3), refuted the claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "tricked" him into starting a war with Iran. Miranda Devine, the host of the Pod Force One, asked the American president if he called the Israeli PM "f*****g crazy" on a phone call. Trump admits he had a call with his friend "Bibi", but he was not angry, but had a disagreement over Israel "constatntly fighting Lebanon".

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"I said, 'Bibi, we gotta stop this.'," Trump said in the podcast. He added that he has a "very good" relationship with Netanyahu. "I like Bibi a lot. And I've worked very well with him. I am a war time president, he is a war time prime minister, from very important part of the world," Trump added.

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He said the people who think Netanyahu "tricked" him into a war are his enemies, the Democrats. "There are people who don't know what they are doing.

They want men to play in women's sports. They want open borders so the world can enter our country. Now, these are just words. That's all they are good for," he said. "I heard the other day for the first time that he ‘tricked' me, and I'm like, I'm the one who started it. Because I can not let them have a nuclear weapon," he added.

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Trump also claimed that if he were not there, there would be no Israel right now. "It started with when I terminated the horrible Barack Hussain Obama, the Iran nuclear deal, that he penned. And that was a road to a nuclear weqapon for Iran," he said.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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