US President Donald Trump, in a podcast released on Wednesday (June 3), refuted the claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "tricked" him into starting a war with Iran. Miranda Devine, the host of the Pod Force One, asked the American president if he called the Israeli PM "f*****g crazy" on a phone call. Trump admits he had a call with his friend "Bibi", but he was not angry, but had a disagreement over Israel "constatntly fighting Lebanon".

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"I said, 'Bibi, we gotta stop this.'," Trump said in the podcast. He added that he has a "very good" relationship with Netanyahu. "I like Bibi a lot. And I've worked very well with him. I am a war time president, he is a war time prime minister, from very important part of the world," Trump added.

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He said the people who think Netanyahu "tricked" him into a war are his enemies, the Democrats. "There are people who don't know what they are doing.

They want men to play in women's sports. They want open borders so the world can enter our country. Now, these are just words. That's all they are good for," he said. "I heard the other day for the first time that he ‘tricked' me, and I'm like, I'm the one who started it. Because I can not let them have a nuclear weapon," he added.