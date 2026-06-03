/'No role for third parties': Why India rejected Nepal PM's call for China, UK involvement in border issues | WION Decodes

India on Tuesday (June 3) firmly ruled out any role for third parties in resolving its boundary dispute with Nepal. India's response came as its Ministry of External Affairs was bombarded with question on the comments made Nepalese Prime Minister Balen Shah suggesting involvment of China and the United Kingdom in resolving the border issues. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and Nepal already have established bilateral mechanisms to address all aspects of their border matters. He clarified that nearly the entire boundary between the two countries has been settled. New Delhi also pointed at the subsequent statement by Nepal Foreign Ministry.

“We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal," Jaiswal said at the ministry’s weekly media briefing. He added that New Delhi had taken note of Shah’s remarks as well as a subsequent clarification issued by Nepal’s Foreign Ministry. “We have seen the remarks of the prime minister of Nepal concerning India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement issued by Nepali foreign ministry on this matter," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What Nepal PM said?

On Sunday, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah in his first address in Parliament, raised border issues with India. He said, “It may be surprising to you, but after becoming Prime Minister, I recently learned that not only has India encroached on Nepal’s territory, but Nepal has also encroached on some areas of India. As two friendly nations, we have decided to take this forward through diplomatic channels.” He told lawmakers that Kathmandu has also taken up the matter with China and the United Kingdom, the latter due to its colonial legacy in the region. The remarks came in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker seeking answers on the government’s approach to longstanding border disputes with India.

Nepal’s foreign ministry issues clarification