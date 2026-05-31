/Nepal PM Balendra Shah backs dialogue, diplomatic efforts to resolve border dispute with India

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Sunday stated that the border dispute with India will be addressed through dialogue and diplomatic engagement. Shah also underscored the need for negotiations and peaceful discussions, and added that the boundary issue with India would be resolved through talks and diplomatic channels.



Speaking in the Parliament of Nepal for the first time since coming to power after the March election, Shah noted that India had previously assured of remaining open to constructive talks with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship. The talks also include resolving outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy.

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Nepal’s Foreign Ministry on annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

Responding to media questions about border-related claims made by Nepal’s Foreign Ministry in connection with the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, Randeep Jaiswal said that India’s position on the matter has remained consistent and unambiguous. "Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development," he said.



"As regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable," the Spokesperson added.