/Nepal PM’s first parliamentary address sparks debate on border issues with India

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s first address in Parliament on Sunday sparked a political debate after he remarked that Nepal has also encroached on Indian territory and that the border issue is not one-sided.

Making his first appearance in Parliament since assuming office in March, Shah drew sharp reactions from lawmakers when he stated, “It may be surprising to you, but after becoming Prime Minister, I recently learned that not only has India encroached on Nepal’s territory, but Nepal has also encroached on some areas of India. As two friendly nations, we have decided to take this forward through diplomatic channels.”

The remarks came in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker seeking answers on the government’s approach to longstanding border disputes with India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Opposition Shram Sanskriti Party MP Aren Rai questioned the government’s efforts to resolve the issue, particularly in areas that Nepal claims as part of its territory.

Shah’s statement immediately triggered debate in Parliament, with opposition lawmakers accusing him of making “baseless” remarks. Critics questioned the basis of his claim and demanded clarification.

Some stakeholders also criticised the remarks, arguing that it was irresponsible for a Prime Minister to make such assertions without publicly presenting evidence.

In a separate question, CPN-UML lawmaker Padma Aryal raised concerns over India and China’s use of the Lipulekh route and the growing trade activity through the tri-junction region without consultation with Nepal.

Responding to questions about the government’s efforts to address the matter, Shah revealed that Nepal is in diplomatic exchanges with India.

“Regarding the Lipulekh issue, Nepal has officially conveyed its position to India through a diplomatic note and we have also received a response. In the exchange, both countries have agreed to resolve the issue by involving historians and border experts,” Shah told Parliament.

The Prime Minister further raised eyebrows by disclosing that Nepal had also engaged the United Kingdom in the matter.

“In this context, we have not only engaged with India and China but have also held discussions with the UK government. The problem of the border has continued since the time British India left the region so we believe the UK government should also pay attention to it,” Shah said.

“All these issues require resolution through diplomatic efforts,” he added.

The remarks have generated discussion in both Nepal and India, particularly Shah’s assertion that Nepal too may be occupying territory claimed by India and his disclosure that Kathmandu has raised the issue with the United Kingdom.

The developments come ahead of Rastriya Swatantra Party Chair Rabi Lamichhane’s scheduled visit to India. Lamichhane is expected to travel to New Delhi on an invitation from the Bharatiya Janata Party on June 1 and is scheduled to hold meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders.