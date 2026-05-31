/Suvendu Adhikari announces West Bengal Cabinet expansion; 35 ministers to take oath on Monday

Three weeks after taking oath as Chief Minister along with five Cabinet colleagues, Suvendu Adhikari is set to expand the West Bengal Council of Ministers on Monday.

Announcing the move on Sunday, the Chief Minister said 35 ministers will be inducted into the state government during an oath-taking ceremony scheduled at Nabanna.

In a post on X, Adhikari said Governor RN Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new ministers at 11 am.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Tomorrow, a full-fledged Council of Ministers of the elected nationalist government will be formed by the verdict of the people of West Bengal. For the purpose of expanding the Council of Ministers, 35 ministers of the West Bengal government will take their oaths at Nabanna at 11 a.m. His Excellency the Governor Shri R N Ravi will administer their oaths at Nabanna," said CM Suvendu Adhikari.

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to receive key portfolios in the expanded Cabinet.

The Cabinet expansion comes weeks after the state government approved the formation of two commissions to examine institutional corruption and crimes against women.

On May 18, the West Bengal Cabinet cleared the proposal to set up both panels, which will be headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court.

Speaking about the decision, Adhikari said, "The Cabinet has approved the constitution of a Commission against Institutional Corruption, which will be headed by retired Kolkata High Court judge, Justice Biswajeet Basu. The Cabinet also approved a Commission for atrocities against women. This will be chaired by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee."

The Chief Minister said both commissions will start functioning from June 1 as part of the government's efforts to ensure accountability and protect citizens' rights.

"Both the commissions will begin work from June 1," he said.

The state government has said the two commissions will investigate issues related to corruption in institutions and crimes against women and submit their findings to the administration.