/Delhi Police bust Dawood Ibrahim-ISI module, arrest nine over terror plot targeting Delhi, Mumbai

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday busted a terror module linked to Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), arresting nine individuals accused of planning attacks on key installations, security personnel and religious places in Delhi. Police also recovered a cache of arms, hand grenades and explosive materials from those arrested.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Anil Shukla said the accused were part of a larger network connected to Dawood Ibrahim and were planning attacks in major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

"In Mumbai, the targets were railway stations, parks and bridges. In Delhi, the target was certain vital installations related to government buildings... We have recovered four Pakistani-made grenades, two Glock pistols, and twenty-five rounds of ammunition, also from Pakistan," Special CP Anil Shukla told ANI.

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Shukla said the network was recruiting local youths by promising large financial rewards and using Nepal-based channels for logistical and financial support.

"The strategy of these individuals was to recruit local youths. For Mumbai, they have recruited two individuals and for Delhi, three individuals. These are youngsters who have very little to do in life. They were promised that they would be paid lakhs, which was promised after the execution of the attacks. The Nepal link is about the provisions of logistics and financial support."

Railway stations, bridges among targets

According to police, the group's targets in Mumbai included railway stations, parks and bridges, while in Delhi, they were focusing on vital government-related installations.

During the operation, the Special Cell recovered four Pakistani-made grenades, two Glock pistols and 25 rounds of ammunition. Police said all the recovered ammunition and grenades were sourced from Pakistan.

The arrested individuals include Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Manjeet Singh from Ludhiana in Punjab, and Ang Kami Lama from Kathmandu, Nepal. The accused were produced before the Patiala House Court on Saturday.

Probe focuses on funding and support network

Police said the recoveries made during the operation helped neutralise an immediate threat to the national capital.

The Special Cell has launched a detailed investigation into the module's funding channels, recruitment network and logistical support system. Investigators are also examining the role of handlers and local facilitators who may have helped coordinate the planned attacks. Officials said further investigations are underway to identify other members of the network and trace its wider links across different cities.