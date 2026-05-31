/'Chat with fellow Soros agents': Rahul Gandhi says students were labelled 'anti-nationals' for seeking answers in CBSE OSM row

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (May 31) accused the Centre of ignoring concerns raised by CBSE Class 12 students over alleged irregularities in the evaluation process and branding those seeking answers as "Soros agents" and "anti-nationals".

Gandhi shared a video on X showing his interaction with a group of CBSE Class 12 students who claimed they had found discrepancies in their answer sheets during the re-evaluation process.

In the post, Gandhi expressed support for the students and criticised the response they received after questioning their results.

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"A revealing chat with my fellow 'anti-national Soros agents.” Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions, but got insults instead of answers," read his tweet. “They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it.”

During the interaction, the students alleged that they discovered irregularities after obtaining photocopies of their answer sheets. They claimed that some answer sheets contained handwriting that did not match their own, while certain answers appeared to have been left unevaluated.

Vedant, one of the students, said he faced online abuse and was labelled an "anti-national" and a "Soros agent" after publicly raising concerns about his marks.

"The cover of the sheet was mine; I could identify my handwriting, but the pages inside had something completely else. It was not my handwriting in any case," said Vedant.

The students said they repeatedly approached CBSE and government authorities seeking clarification, but did not receive satisfactory responses.

"We brought this issue to X because we felt something was wrong. When there was a public uproar, to suppress us, they termed us 'deep state agents' who are trying to create unrest," Vedant added.

Responding to the students, Gandhi described them as "brilliant and brave" and questioned why they were being targeted for seeking answers.

"You are just students, you have nothing to do with anything. You are just asking for your answer sheets. Now, suddenly, you have become anti-nationals," said Gandhi.

He further said, "Government is refusing to accept the problem and is just blaming the kids."

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the controversy surrounding the alleged CBSE evaluation irregularities.

In a post on X, Kharge alleged that students raising concerns were being branded as "Deep State Agents" and "Pakistanis" instead of being heard.

"They set out to create 'Exam Warriors', but instead branded them as 'Deep State Agents' and 'Pakistanis'. Whether it is 17-year-old CBSE candidates or NEET aspirants, the Modi government has trapped the nation's youth in the web of its corruption, conspiring to dismantle the country's education system," said Kharge.