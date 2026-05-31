/'RCB going in as favourites': Ex-India star ahead of IPL 2026 final

"The fact that GT are playing at their home ground, and that they've dominated there and made it a fortress, is something that's really going to give them that extra fillip going into the final. The two teams have very contrasting approaches. RCB have been willing to take that extra risk. They have a team with a few fighters in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya, who have turned up the heat this season. GT's home ground and their familiarity with those conditions are the last piece of the puzzle standing between RCB and a second title. For RCB, it doesn't matter whether they bat or bowl first, it is their final to lose. They are going in as the favourites. Whatever they do, they must not regress or play any less attacking cricket than they have throughout the season," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.