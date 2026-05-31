/'RCB going in as favourites': Ex-India star ahead of IPL 2026 final

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the favourites heading into the IPL 2026 final, even though Gujarat Titans (GT) will enjoy the advantage of playing at their home venue in Ahmedabad. The defending champions are set to face GT in Sunday’s title clash, with both teams aiming to secure their second IPL trophy.
Ashwin pointed to RCB’s fearless and aggressive style of play as a major reason behind their success this season and also lauded experienced campaigners Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya for their valuable contributions in crucial moments. According to Ashwin, GT’s familiarity with home conditions remains their biggest advantage, but overall, RCB appear to be the stronger and more balanced side.
He stressed that RCB should continue playing the attacking style of cricket that has brought them success throughout the tournament, irrespective of whether they bat or bowl first.
"The fact that GT are playing at their home ground, and that they've dominated there and made it a fortress, is something that's really going to give them that extra fillip going into the final. The two teams have very contrasting approaches. RCB have been willing to take that extra risk. They have a team with a few fighters in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya, who have turned up the heat this season. GT's home ground and their familiarity with those conditions are the last piece of the puzzle standing between RCB and a second title. For RCB, it doesn't matter whether they bat or bowl first, it is their final to lose. They are going in as the favourites. Whatever they do, they must not regress or play any less attacking cricket than they have throughout the season," Ashwin said on JioHotstar.
While RCB are looking to successfully defend the IPL title they won last season, Gujarat Titans will be chasing their second championship after their memorable triumph in 2022.
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With inputs from agencies