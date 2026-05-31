/Who is Kushal Bhurtel? Nepal cricketer recreates Yuvraj Singh-like six-hitting feat vs China

Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtel etched his name into the record books during the Asian Games Men’s T20I Qualifier 2026 with a sensational century against China and powered his team to a massive 313/2, one of the highest totals ever recorded in men’s T20 international cricket. Bhurtel’s innings was highlighted by a remarkable sequence in which he struck six consecutive sixes in a single over, equalling one of the format’s most iconic achievements first accomplished by Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

A devastating display at the top

After Nepal lost an early wicket, Bhurtel took complete control of the innings with an aggressive counterattack and scored 129 runs from only 43 balls, smashing five fours and 16 sixes to dismantle the Chinese bowling attack.

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His attacking innings laid the foundation for Nepal’s record-breaking score, with unbeaten efforts from Kushal Malla (85 off 47) and Rohit Paudel (69 off 21) keeping the momentum going as they surged past 300.

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Exclusive six-sixes club

One of the defining moments of Bhurtel’s innings came against bowler Chen Zhuo Yue, whom he dispatched for six consecutive maximums. The over ultimately cost 37 runs, including a wide, making it the second-most expensive over in international cricket history.

With that feat, Bhurtel became only the fifth batter in men’s T20I cricket to clear the boundary six times in succession in a single over.

Batters to hit six consecutive sixes in an over in T20Is

Name Year Team Opponent Runs In An Over Yuvraj Singh 2007 India England 36 (6,6,6,6,6,6) Kieron Pollard 2021 West Indies Sri Lanka 36 (6,6,6,6,6,6) Dipendra Singh Airee 2024 Nepal Qatar 36 (6,6,6,6,6,6) Manan Bashir 2025 Bulgaria Gibraltar 36 (6,6,6,6,6,6) Kushal Bhurtel 2026 Nepal China 37 (6,6,6,6,6,wd,6)

Who is Kushal Bhurtel?

Bhurtel first came into the spotlight during Nepal’s run to the quarter-finals of the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. After making his T20I debut in 2021, he made an immediate impact with four half-centuries in his first five matches.

A year later, he registered his maiden T20I hundred, an unbeaten century against the Philippines, becoming only the third Nepal batter to reach the landmark.

His ODI career also got off to a strong start, highlighted by a match-winning performance against the United States.

Over recent years, Bhurtel has established himself as one of Nepal’s most important players. He also featured in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier and represented the country at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Although primarily recognised for his aggressive batting, he has also made useful contributions with his leg-spin bowling. One of his standout all-round displays came against the South Africa at the T20 World Cup, where his bowling helped Nepal remain competitive deep into the match.

While Bhurtel has built his reputation largely through domestic cricket and appearances in the Nepal Premier League, he has yet to secure a regular place in major overseas franchise competitions.