/What happens if rain plays spoilsport in GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final?

The IPL 2026 final is set to deliver a thrilling contest as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (May 31). RCB secured their place in the title clash with a commanding win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, while GT bounced back strongly in Qualifier 2, defeating Rajasthan Royals to earn another chance at the championship.

Will rain play spoilsport in Ahmedabad?

Weather forecasts offer good news for fans, as conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to remain favourable, with current predictions suggesting little risk of significant rain disrupting the final.

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Interestingly, Gujarat Titans experienced travel disruptions after their Qualifier 2 victory, as the team’s scheduled departure from Chandigarh on Saturday was delayed due to heavy rainfall across parts of Punjab and Rajasthan, which affected flight operations.

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Is there a reserve day for IPL 2026 Final?

Yes, the IPL final has a designated reserve day. Unlike Qualifier 1, the Eliminator and Qualifier 2, the championship match can be completed on an additional day if adverse weather prevents a result on Sunday. If rain halts proceedings, the match will continue on Monday (June 1). Importantly, play will not begin again from the start. Instead:

The match will resume from the exact point where it was stopped

All scores and wickets will carry forward

The remaining overs will be completed as scheduled

This rule ensures every effort is made to decide the title on the field rather than through technicalities.

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What happens if the reserve day is also washed out?

If bad weather prevents the match from being completed on both the scheduled day and the reserve day, IPL regulations provide a clear resolution.

In such a scenario, Royal Challengers Bengaluru would be crowned IPL 2026 champions.