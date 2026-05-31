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Violence erupts in Paris as PSG celebrates Champions League win against Arsenal; 416 people arrested

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 31, 2026, 10:33 IST | Updated: May 31, 2026, 10:38 IST
Violence erupts in Paris as PSG celebrates Champions League win against Arsenal; 416 people arrested

A car is set ablaze as PSG supporters celebrate their soccer team's win in the UEFA Champions League final Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

More than 280 people were detained in Paris after violent clashes erupted during PSG's Champions League final victory celebrations. Fans stormed roads, set off flares and clashed with police, leaving officers injured and property damaged despite a massive security deployment.

As many as 416 people were arrested on Saturday (May 30) as violence erupted across Paris when thousands poured onto the streets to celebrate Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final victory against Arsenal. Calling the unrest “absolutely unacceptable,” Interior minister Laurent Nunez said that seven officers had been wounded, six vehicles and two businesses were damaged. AFP reported that 22,000 police were deployed across France for the game, including 8,000 in Paris, after unrest marred PSG's win in the competition last year. Similar scenes unfolded on Saturday too. Paris tram lines were halted, several metro stations shut and bus traffic halted in places in a bid to minimise disturbances. It was not immediately clear how many of these individuals were remanded in custody to face further investigation, AFP reported.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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