As many as 416 people were arrested on Saturday (May 30) as violence erupted across Paris when thousands poured onto the streets to celebrate Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final victory against Arsenal. Calling the unrest “absolutely unacceptable,” Interior minister Laurent Nunez said that seven officers had been wounded, six vehicles and two businesses were damaged. AFP reported that 22,000 police were deployed across France for the game, including 8,000 in Paris, after unrest marred PSG's win in the competition last year. Similar scenes unfolded on Saturday too. Paris tram lines were halted, several metro stations shut and bus traffic halted in places in a bid to minimise disturbances. It was not immediately clear how many of these individuals were remanded in custody to face further investigation, AFP reported.