/Premier League win will fuel Arsenal's hunger for Champions League glory: Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ‘fully convinced’ that the Gunners will end their wait for a maiden Champions League crown against the defending champions, Paris Saint-Germain, after winning their first Premier League title in 22 years. While a star-studded PSG, who thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in last year’s UCL final, are favourites to defend their European title, Arteta believes the confidence his team received after a historic PL feat will upset all odds.

"You could sense the energy, you can sense the positivity and the confidence in the players and everybody around the club," Arteta said at the League Managers Association's annual awards dinner in central London on Tuesday (May 26), where he was named Premier League manager of the year.



"We have an amazing opportunity to write new history in our football club, and we are convinced that we're going to do it.



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“We will fly to Budapest on Thursday, fully convinced that in a few days' time we can be champions of Europe.”

Budapest showdown

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest will host the 2026 Champions League Final between PSG and Arsenal. PSG will aim to become only the second team after Real Madrid to win back-to-back UCL titles, and Arsenal will hope to put their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time. The two, however, will enter this contest on the back of winning their respective league titles. Arsenal won their second PL title - the first after 22 years, and PSG won their fifth consecutive Ligue 1 trophy.



Should PSG defend their UCL crown, their coach, Luis Enrique, would join a select group of coaches, including Carlo Ancelotti (five), Bob Paisley, Zinédine Zidane and Pep Guardiola (three each), to win more than two UCLs.



On the other hand, Arsenal winning the Champions League will see Arteta lifting his maiden UCL trophy as a coach.