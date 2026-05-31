/PSG retain Champions League crown after crushing Arsenal’s hopes

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) retained the UEFA Champions League crown, becoming just the second team in the competition’s history to successfully defend the title after edging Arsenal 4-3 in a thrilling penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time in the final at the Puskas Arena. The French giants held their nerve in the shootout, with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes smashing the decisive penalty over the bar, sealing a historic consecutive Champions League triumph for PSG. For Arsenal, despite ending a 22-year wait to win the Premier League this season, but the search for a first-ever European title remains unfinished.

The Premier League champions made a bright start and struck first, echoing their only previous Champions League final appearance two decades ago.



Marquinhos' attempted clearance ricocheted off Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard and fell into the path of Kai Havertz, who moved forward from near the halfway line before firing home from a tight angle to put Arsenal ahead.

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PSG responded after the break in the second half, as Arsenal had frustrated the holders for almost an hour, but their defence was finally breached when Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the penalty area.

After a VAR review and an extended stoppage, Ousmane Dembele kept his composure from the spot, sending David Raya the wrong way to level the score.

Despite PSG controlled possession for much of the match, they could not find a decisive goal in either normal time or extra time. According to Opta, Arsenal finished with only 26 per cent possession, the lowest share recorded by a team in a Champions League final since data collection began in 2004.

The penalty shootout remained tense after Eberechi Eze missed from the spot, while Raya kept Arsenal's hopes alive with a save from Nuno Mendes.

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Lucas Beraldo successfully converted PSG's final penalty, leaving Gabriel needing to score to extend the shootout into sudden death. The Brazilian defender, however, sent his effort over the bar, sparking jubilant celebrations among PSG players and supporters.



With the triumph, PSG joined 15-time champions Real Madrid as the only clubs to retain the Champions League title since the competition was rebranded in 1992. Madrid achieved the feat by winning three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018.



The final also marked the first Champions League title match to be decided by a penalty shootout since Real Madrid's victory over Atletico Madrid in 2016.



Overall, PSG became the 10th club in European Cup history, dating back to 1955, to win consecutive continental titles.



The victory further enhanced the legacy of PSG head coach Luis Enrique. Having previously guided Barcelona to Champions League glory in the 2014-15 season, the Spaniard secured his third European Cup triumph as a coach.



Luis Enrique joined an elite group of managers with three or more European Cup titles, alongside Carlo Ancelotti, who has won five; and Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane, and Pep Guardiola, who have each lifted the trophy three times.