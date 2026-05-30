/Singapore Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stun world champions to reach men’s doubles final

India’s leading men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, advanced to the final of the Singapore Open 2026 on Saturday (May 30) with a straight-games victory over reigning world champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea. They claimed the semifinal 21-19, 21-18 in 52 minutes, booking a place in their second World Tour final of the season. The fourth-seeded Indian pair secured their first win against the Korean pair after losing their previous two encounters.

The pair, who earned bronze at the 2025 BWF World Championships, had earlier finished as runners-up at the Thailand Open.

In the opening game, Satwik and Chirag overcame trailed of 8-13 and 13-17 by producing a composed comeback to take the lead in the match.

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They faced another challenge in the second game, trailing 11-14, but responded with a six-point burst to move ahead 17-14 and maintained control from there to seal the contest.

Reflecting on the win, Chirag said that despite falling behind, the pair remained confident in their strategy and believed patience would eventually force errors from their opponents.

"When we were down, we kept calm and backed ourselves because we knew if we stuck to our plan, they would crack at some point," he said.



On facing Kim/Seo, Chirag added: "They have the best defense on the circuit right now. We knew we had to stay calm and steady, especially when attacking."

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In the final, the Indian pair will now face the third seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri of Indonesia.