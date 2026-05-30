/IPL 2026: Here's all you need to know about GT vs RCB Final timing, squad, H2H & more

After 65 days of action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will crown its champions on Sunday (May 31) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face the Gujarat Titans in the final. RCB became the first side to book their place in the summit clash with a win over GT in Qualifier 1 and now a victory in final will put them alongside Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as only the third franchise to successfully defend an IPL title.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans also have the opportunity to make history, as they aim to become only the fourth team after CSK, MI and Kolkata Knight Riders to win the trophy more than once.

Ahead of the clash, here’s everything you need to know, including live streaming details, head-to-head stats and other key information.

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What is the head-to-head record for the GT vs RCB clash in IPL history

Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have clashed nine times in the Indian Premier League, with RCB winning five matches and GT claiming victory in four encounter.

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What is the venue for the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final?

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the venue for the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final.

When will the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final will start at 7:30 p.m. IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 p.m. IST.

Which channel will broadcast the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final in India.

Which platform will live-stream the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final?

The Jio+Hotstar will live-stream the GT vs RCB IPL 2026 Final in India.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar and Shahrukh Khan