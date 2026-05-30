/5 front-runners to replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain

Following Pant’s decision to step down as captain, these five players have emerged as potential candidates to lead Lucknow Super Giants.
Aiden Markram is among the leading contenders to replace Rishabh Pant as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants. Markram has enjoyed considerable success as a leader, guiding Sunrisers Eastern Cape to two SA20 titles and leading South Africa to a runners-up finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He has also been a reliable performer for LSG, scoring 676 runs in 25 IPL matches across the last two seasons.
Mitchell Marsh is another strong contender to take over as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants. The Australia T20I skipper has been one of LSG’s most consistent performers, amassing 1,190 runs in 26 IPL matches for the franchise. Marsh also finished as the team’s leading run-scorer in both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Nicholas Pooran is the highest run-scorer for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history, with 1,615 runs in 57 matches. He also brings prior leadership experience, having captained the West Indies and currently leading MI New York.
Ayush Badoni could emerge as a surprise captaincy option for the Lucknow Super Giants if the franchise decides to appoint an Indian replacement for Rishabh Pant. The uncapped batter currently leads the Delhi side in domestic cricket and is one of only four players to have scored over 1,000 IPL runs for LSG.
Josh Inglis impressed with his batting performances for the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 and could be considered for the captaincy ahead of the 2027 season. The wicketkeeper-batter also brings leadership experience, having led Australia in several T20Is.