/5 front-runners to replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain

Aiden Markram is among the leading contenders to replace Rishabh Pant as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants. Markram has enjoyed considerable success as a leader, guiding Sunrisers Eastern Cape to two SA20 titles and leading South Africa to a runners-up finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He has also been a reliable performer for LSG, scoring 676 runs in 25 IPL matches across the last two seasons.