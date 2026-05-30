/‘We were probably 10-15 runs short’: Coach Sangakkara reflects on RR’s defeat to GT

Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2026 journey came to an end with a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Chandigarh and Director of Cricket and Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara felt his team fell short by around 10 to 15 runs despite posting a strong total. Speaking after the match, Sangakkara noted that the pitch became slightly easier for batting as the game progressed. While both teams preferred batting first on the used surface, he believed Rajasthan’s score of 215 was still within a defendable range.

"I think the pitch did improve a little bit. I think both sides were looking to bat. It's a used pitch. But surprisingly, it actually got even, probably a little bit better than the last game as well. But I think 215 was defendable. We had a small opportunity, a sniff, when Sai skied that ball. Those small margins are what T20 games turn on," said Sangakkara.

Sangakkara further praised Gujarat’s performance, acknowledging both their disciplined bowling and outstanding batting display.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



He added, "But they batted beautifully. They bowled pretty smartly. I think we probably were about 10, 15 runs short of where we were right at that start. Yes, losing two wickets at the beginning, but I think it's a great game by both sides for us to get to 215 and for them to have done it so easily. All credit to GT."

Batting first, Rajasthan Royals posted 214/6, powered by a sensational 96 off 47 balls from teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who struck eight boundaries and seven sixes. Donovan Ferreira also contributed with an unbeaten 38 from just 11 deliveries, including two fours and four maximums.

In reply, Gujarat Titans successfully chased 215 runs target, thanks to a brilliant century from captain Shubman Gill, who smashed 104 from 53 balls. Gill and Sai Sudharsan (58 off 32 deliveries), shared a match-defining 167-run partnership that laid the foundation for the victory.

Also Read - Gill and Sudharsan surpass Gayle-Kohli for most century stands in T20s

The chase set a new IPL playoff record for the highest successful run chase, surpassing Punjab Kings’ chase of 204 against Mumbai Indians in the previous season’s Qualifier 2. It also marked Gujarat Titans’ highest-ever successful IPL chase, outdoing their 204 against Delhi Capitals in 2025.

Responding to suggestions that the team relied heavily on Archer and Sooryavanshi, Sangakkara disagreed, stating that several players made valuable contributions throughout the campaign.

While acknowledging the impact of the two standout performers, he highlighted the efforts of Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Jadeja and Brijesh Sharma, each of whom delivered important performances at different stages of the tournament.

"In every season, there are players that step up and do a little bit more than the others. But I think we've had a lot of support from the other players. Jofra and Vaibhav were the stars in a lot of that. In the powerplay, the runs they've scored. But everyone around them, I get Dhruv Jurel. I mean, what a season!," said Sangakkara.



He added, "Riyan also played crucial knocks. Jaiswal, at the start of the season, had some very crucial knocks for us. Deshpande is bowling a critical over against GT. Jadeja, an economy of like eight for the whole season. Brijesh Sharma against MI, four for 27 runs. So, there are so many examples of everyone else stepping up. You'll always have stars, but when everyone else steps up around them, it makes it easier."