/Gill and Sudharsan surpass Gayle-Kohli for most century stands in T20s

The opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill continued their record-breaking run on Friday (May 29), surpassing the iconic pair of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli for the most century partnerships in men’s T20 cricket. Their commanding 167-run stand against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 played an important role in Gujarat Titans securing a place in the final. Gill and Sudharsan dominated the chase and looked set to seal a 10-wicket victory for Gujarat before Sudharsan’s brilliant innings ended in an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal.

The partnership was their 11th century stand in T20 cricket, achieved in just 48 innings together. In doing so, they moved ahead of Gayle and Kohli, who had registered 10 century partnerships across 63 innings.

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The Gujarat pair now sits alone at the top of the list, ahead of other prolific combinations such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

Gill and Sudharsan also matched another major T20 record, registering their eighth 100-plus opening partnership, equalling the tally of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the most century stands by an opening pair in men’s T20 cricket.

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Their 167-run partnership further etched its place in IPL history by becoming the highest partnership recorded in a playoff match. The previous record belonged to Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay, whose 159-run stand helped Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2011 IPL final.

Highest partnerships in IPL playoffs (any wicket)