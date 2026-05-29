/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes first uncapped player to score 700 runs in a single IPL season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into IPL history on Friday (May 29), becoming the first uncapped player to score 700 runs in a single season of the tournament. The 15-year-old left-hander from Bihar needed just 20 runs in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against the Gujarat Titans to achieve the landmark and reached the milestone in style by smashing Kagiso Rabada for a boundary on the second ball of the fourth over in New Chandigarh.

Before Vaibhav’s achievement, only two uncapped batters had managed to cross the 600-run mark in an IPL season. Shaun Marsh was the first to accomplish the feat, scoring over 600 runs for Punjab Kings during the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and few years later, Yashasvi Jaiswal equaled that benchmark with 626 runs in 14 matches for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

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At just 15 years and 63 days old, Vaibhav has also become the youngest player ever to score 700 runs in a single IPL edition. The previous record belonged to B Sai Sudharsan, who achieved the mark for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at the age of 23 years and 227 days.

Uncapped players with most runs in a single edition of IPL