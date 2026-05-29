/IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant resigns as LSG captain following last-place finish

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stepped down as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following a disappointing 2026 season, with the franchise confirming that his request was accepted with immediate effect. The Lucknow-based franchise posted a statement on X on Friday (May 29), announcing that the 28-year-old left-handed batter, who was signed for a record INR 27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, had personally asked to be relieved of leadership duties after a poor campaign that saw LSG finish 10th in the table.

In an official statement, LSG stated, “Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect."

LSG Director of Cricket Tom Moody added that such decisions are never easy and thanked Pant for his efforts in the role.

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“Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective, rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards," said Tom Moody.

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Pant’s stint as captain

Pant was appointed skipper ahead of IPL 2025 after joining LSG for a record-breaking fee, however, in his first season, LSG managed to win only six of their 14 league games, failing to reach the playoffs.

His personal form also struggled, as he managed 269 runs in 13 innings that season, but despite the setback, he continued as captain into IPL 2026.

This year also proved similarly challenging, with Pant scoring 312 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 138.05. Under his leadership, LSG again had a poor run, winning just four of their 14 matches and finishing at the bottom of the standings.

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Potential replacements