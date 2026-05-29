/Smart glasses banned in IPL? BCCI announces strict security rules

The BCCI has prohibited players and match officials from using smart sunglasses during IPL 2026, citing concerns over hidden communication and media-recording capabilities. The decision was communicated to all franchises and officials through the board’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACSU) after reports emerged that such devices were being promoted among players and support staff. In its advisory, the BCCI pointed out that these smart eyewear devices are capable of live streaming, exchanging text messages and making audio or video calls via Wi-Fi or mobile data networks.

“Kindly note that these devices are equipped with advanced communication features, including live streaming, sending and receiving text messages, as well as audio and video calling capabilities through mobile data or Wi-Fi networks," the BCCI advisory read.

Because of these features, the board has categorised the gadgets as both communication and audio/video recording devices under the PMOA Minimum Standards and as a result, the use or possession of smart glasses has been completely banned inside the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Accordingly, under the PMOA Minimum Standards, such goggles/glasses are classified both as an ‘Audio/Video Recording Device’ and a ‘Communication Device’," the board said.

“It is hereby notified that the possession and/or use of ‘Smart Goggles’ is strictly prohibited within the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA)," it added.

Also Read - What happens if rain plays spoilsport in GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2?

The latest directive strengthens existing regulations that already restrict electronic communication devices in sensitive match-related zones.

Earlier in the season, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder faced disciplinary action after he was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout during a match and was fined INR 1 lakh and issued a warning by the board.

Also Read - PM Modi congratulates U23 wrestlers for historic Asian Championships

To ensure compliance, the BCCI has instructed all players and support staff to hand over smart glasses, along with mobile phones and smartwatches, to the Security Liaison Officer (SLO) before entering the PMOA on match days.

“All players and support staff are directed to deposit such devices with the Security Liaison Officer (SLO), along with their mobile phones and smartwatches, upon entering the PMOA on match days," the board said.

The board also warned that failure to surrender such devices would be treated as a violation of tournament protocols and may results in penalties under IPL 2026 regulations.