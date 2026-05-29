/What happens if rain plays spoilsport in GT vs RR IPL 2026 Qualifier 2?

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026, marking their third encounter of the season. With a spot in the final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the line, the stakes could not be higher. Their head-to-head battle this year has been evenly matched so far, as RR secured a narrow six-run victory in April, while GT bounced back strongly with a dominant 77-run win earlier in May.

GT enter the contest after a disappointing outing in Qualifier 1, where a sudden batting collapse against RCB led to a heavy 92-run defeat. Despite that setback, Friday’s match offers them a crucial chance to recover quickly and keep their title hopes alive.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, head into the knockout game with confidence after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Eliminator. The Royals are currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue their momentum.

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The winner of tonight’s match will advance to the IPL 2026 final, but what if rain or other circumstances fails to produce a result? In that situation, IPL regulations provide a clear solution.

According to Clause 16.10.3 of the IPL playing conditions, any playoff fixture, including both Qualifiers, the Eliminator and the final must be decided through a Super Over if the match ends in a tie or no result. If required, multiple Super Overs can be played.

However, if conditions do not allow even a Super Over to take place, the team that finished higher on the league-stage points table will automatically progress as the winner of the playoff match.

Since Gujarat Titans ended above Rajasthan Royals in the standings, GT would qualify for the final if the match is abandoned without the possibility of a Super Over.

There is also no reserve day scheduled for Qualifier 2, as there is only a one-day gap before the final and the two matches being held at different venues, the IPL schedule does not accommodate an additional day for this fixture.

Weather Report

As for the weather, conditions are expected to remain mostly pleasant, though there is a slight possibility of rain during the game. While the IMD has issued hailstorm alerts for a few regions in Punjab, Mullanpur is not among the affected areas.