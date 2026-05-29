/'Outstanding performance': PM Narendra Modi congratulates U23 wrestlers for historic Asian Championships

India's under-23 wrestlers have delivered one of the finest performances in the wrestling history at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships held in Da Nang, Vietnam. Indian contingent amassed a total of 27 medals — comprising 11 gold, 7 silver, and 9 bronze — across Freestyle, Women's Wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories. The men's freestyle and women's wrestling teams both won the overall team titles, finishing ahead of powerhouse nations from Central Asia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to acknowledge the achievement, calling it an outstanding performance and extending his best wishes to the wrestlers for the road ahead.

PM Modi congratulates wrestlers for historic

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PM Modi took to his official X account ton congratulate the wrestlers for the feat and wrote: "An outstanding performance by our wrestlers! Our Men's Freestyle and Women's Wrestling teams won the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. The Men's Freestyle Wrestling team secured 9 medals, including 4 Golds, thus registering India's highest-ever overall medal haul at the U23 Asian Championships in history. The women's wrestling contingent won 10 medals, including 6 Golds. The Greco-Roman team also recorded its highest-ever overall medal count with 8 medals. Congratulations to our wrestlers. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

Who were the wrestlers and what comes next for them?

In the Men's Freestyle, gold medals were won by Akshay T Dhere (57kg), Vicky (97kg), Kumar Mohit (65kg), and Chandermohan (79kg), with Deepak Rathi (61kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), and Lacky (125kg) also contributing medals to the team tally.

Among women, Muskan (53kg), Tapasya (57kg), Bhagyashree (62kg), Pulkit (67kg), Mansi (68kg) and Kajal (76kg) clinched gold medals in their respective categories.

Neha (59kg) and Sweety (50kg) won silver medals, while Amruta (72kg) and Ahilya (55kg) finished with bronze medals.

In the Greco-Roman category, Sumit won gold in the 63kg division, while Suraj (60kg) and Sagar Singh (67kg) claimed silver medals.