Naomi Osaka is making French Open 2026 her runway. For her walk-on before a second-round win at the French Open, the 16th seed wore a metallic gold bomber jacket over a sequined gold playing dress, offset by an ivory train — a look that mixes sportswear with couture. For her first-round match two days earlier, Osaka walked on in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice before revealing her gold dress, which she said reminded her of the 'Eiffel Tower sparkling at nigh.' The tennis matched the theatre as Osaka beat Donna Vekic 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the third round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2019.

What does Osaka say about her fashion philosophy on court?

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Talking about her fashion choices, Osaka said that the outfits are not accidental, but a statement, and she is deliberate about every detail. On the Victorian-era inspiration behind the ivory train for second-round dress, she said: "The inspo was, I don't want to say Victorian, but you know the ladies that have the dresses with the poof in the background? It's so terrible of me to not know the correct term of that." Have a look at the latest walk-out below:

On why she keeps the specifics of her outfit rotation a mystery, the Japanese player said: "I like to keep people on their toes and I think it's really fun. There's a community I feel like that's been built over my on-court outfits. So I just like to just keep you guys guessing."

The tennis start also spoke about the idea behind choosing to be glam for her appearances during the grand slams and acknowledged: "Athletes are in show business and grand slam walk-ons are the only time that I possibly feel like I'm an entertainer."

What next for Osaka at the French Open 2026?