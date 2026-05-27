Naomi Osaka once again ensured that all eyes were on her before a ball was even struck at Roland Garros. Months after making headlines with her jellyfish-inspired look at the Australian Open, the Japanese star arrived for her French Open 2026 first-round match in a black corset-style ensemble and flowing skirt before revealing a shimmering gold playing dress underneath. The eye-catching outfit quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the opening week in Paris. The four-time grand slam champion later compared the sparkling dress to the illuminated 'Eiffel Tower at night', saying the design immediately reminded her of the iconic Paris landmark.

'I feel like the Eiffel Tower at night'

The gold-and-bronze Nike dress was paired with a custom walk-on creation from Swiss designer Kevin Germanier, who transformed elements of Osaka's previous tennis outfits into a couture-inspired entrance look. The outfit featured a beaded corset and pleated skirt before the Japanese star unveiled her match attire. Watch the fit check blow:

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"When I first saw the match dress in real life, I felt I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night," Osaka told reporters after her victory. She also revealed she had packed backup outfits in case tournament officials objected to the glittering design.

"I actually got a little worried because when the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot, so I was a little scared the umpire was going to kick me off the court. I got two back-up, normal dresses - thankfully I didn't have to wear them."

Osaka backs fashion with dominant victory

While her outfit grabbed attention off the court, Osaka delivered on it with her racket as well. The 16th seed defeated Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6(3) to book her place in the second round of the French Open 2026. After cruising through the opening set with aggressive baseline hitting, Osaka showed resilience in the second, recovering from 5-3 down and saving a set point before sealing victory in the tie-break.