'Jellyfish' Naomi Osaka, with a hat, a veil and an umbrella, sails through Australian Open 2026 round 1

Naomi Osaka has once again evoked 'oohs and awws' at a grand slam even before playing her first match. At the Australian Open 2026 on Tuesday (Jan 20), Osaka made a grand entry in a 'jellyfish' mode before her round 1 match against Antonia Ruzic which she won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. This is not the first time Osaka, a former world number one, has attaracted limelight for her fashion sense. At the US Open 2025, she entered for the R1 match with sparkly roses and a Labubu doll for company which became an instant hit as well.

Explaining Osaka's Jellyfish dress

The Japanese player walked onto court in a turquoise and green zip-up which had organic tendrils on the sides along with a matching racerback. The look, called 'exoskeletal' by Vouge in an interview with Osaka, was paired up with a wide-brimmed hat and veil - almost making her look like an aristocratic Englishwoman from the England of 1800s. And to save her from the unpredictable London rain, the lady had an umbrella as well.

Her hat had a butterfly shape on it and it was in remembrance to the moment in Aus Open 2021 when a butterfly came and sat on her face. Listen to her talk about it:

What did Osaka say about the look?

Explaining in an interview to Vouge, Osaka revealed: "There was an image of a jellyfish, and when I showed it to her she (Shai, two-year-old daughter) got so excited."

"When I look back at the players who came before me, I think about how those moments -- those looks -- have become memories that live forever. So much of the time, other people get to write our stories for us. This felt like a moment where I could write a little bit of my own," she further explained.