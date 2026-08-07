/Bluefly: Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe for new sci-fi action thriller

Priyanka Chopra has landed yet another high-profile Hollywood project. The global star will reportedly share screen space with Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly, marking the first collaboration between the two actors. The film is expected to launch international pre-sales at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Market, while principal photography is scheduled to begin in Australia later this year.

Details of Bluefly featuring Priyanka Chopra and Russell Crowe

Bluefly will be helmed by Nimrod Antal, known for Predators, while the screenplay has been written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank, as per a Deadline report. According to Deadline, the film is being produced by Michael Jefferson for Polite Society, David Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures, Deborah Glover for G2 Dispatch, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for

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Highland Film Group, and Vanessa Yao Guo. Lia Buman, Guy Davies, RuthAnne Frigerio, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jason Kringstein, Katie Leary, Scott Levenson and James Norbury are serving as executive producers.

The official synopsis reads, “Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent – and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home.” Highland Film Group is handling the worldwide rights to the film and will launch sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) market. Principal photography is expected to begin later this year on Australia’s Gold Coast.

About Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe is an acclaimed New Zealand-born actor and musician best known for his intense screen presence and his Oscar-winning lead role as Maximus in Ridley Scott's historical epic Gladiator (2000). Born on April 7, 1964, he is also celebrated for major films like A Beautiful Mind and The Insider. He rose to fame after being noticed in the Australian film Romper Stomper (1992) before international fame in L.A. Confidential (1997).

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, one of India’s most successful and powerful global stars, continues her strong international presence with this project. She's also working on her comeback film to the Indian screens with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, with Mahesh Babu as the male lead. Set to release in April 2027, the epic period drama has PeeCee playing the role of Mandakini.