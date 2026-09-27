/US vs China over South China Sea: Washington backs Philippines, Beijing hits back

The United States and China are facing each other over the issue of South China Sea, with US on Sunday condemning what it called “dangerous” and irresponsible maneuvers by Chinese maritime forces. Hitting back, Chinese Embassy condemned the US Embassy in the Philippines.’ The statements came after Chinese maritime forces allegedly threatened a collision with a Philippine vessel and blocked a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. The confrontation came two days after Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded a three-day state visit to the United States, where he met with US President Donald Trump.

What the US said?

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US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton said that the China Coast Guard and the People’s Liberation Army Navy, used blocking maneuvers during the Sept. 24 operation, preventing the Philippines from completing what Washington described as a lawful and routine resupply mission.

“The United States strongly condemns the use of dangerous blocking and other irresponsible maneuvers by the China Coast Guard and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) that threatened a collision with a Philippine vessel and prevented a lawful and routine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal on September 24,” Lipton said in a statement. Lipton said Washington stood with the Philippines and praised Filipino personnel involved in the mission for their professionalism and restraint. “We stand by our Philippine Allies and laud their professionalism and restraint,” he said.

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What Philippines said?

The Philippine Coast Guard said that Chinese vessels obstructed the mission and created a serious risk of collision. No collision or injuries were reported, but the mission was not completed. The operation was intended to deliver supplies and rotate personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippine Navy’s grounded outpost at Second Thomas Shoal.

What China said?

China has disputed the Philippine's claims and said that its forces monitored the operation and issued verbal warnings after Philippine vessels ignored Chinese instructions. “We strongly condemn the US Embassy in the Philippines’ disregard for right and wrong and its insistence on supporting the Philippines’ provocative and unlawful actions at Ren’ai Reef in China’s Nansha Qundao,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.