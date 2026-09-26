/‘I rejected it’: Trump confirms turning down Iran’s proposal to reopen Hormuz, claims Tehran is losing ‘badly’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sep 26) confirmed that he is rejecting Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which had been disrupted since the war began in February this year. Calling the proposal “unacceptable”, Trump claimed that Iranians wants to make a deal “immediately” because they were losing the war “so badly”. This comes after reports suggested that the US president has rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal.

“They have made a proposal and I rejected it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. Iran’s plan includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resumption of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. It also demands lifting of the US naval blockade and ending of sanctions.

“They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” he added. “They want a make a deal, and I think that’s fine. I like making a deal too, but that deal would not be acceptable.”