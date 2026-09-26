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‘I rejected it’: Trump confirms turning down Iran’s proposal to reopen Hormuz, claims Tehran is losing ‘badly’

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 20:46 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 20:46 IST
‘I rejected it’: Trump confirms turning down Iran’s proposal to reopen Hormuz, claims Tehran is losing ‘badly’

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on September 26, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump said he rejected Iran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calling it unacceptable and claiming Tehran wants a deal because it is losing the war badly.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Sep 26) confirmed that he is rejecting Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which had been disrupted since the war began in February this year. Calling the proposal “unacceptable”, Trump claimed that Iranians wants to make a deal “immediately” because they were losing the war “so badly”. This comes after reports suggested that the US president has rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal.

“They have made a proposal and I rejected it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. Iran’s plan includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resumption of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. It also demands lifting of the US naval blockade and ending of sanctions.

“They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” he added. “They want a make a deal, and I think that’s fine. I like making a deal too, but that deal would not be acceptable.”

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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