/Trump-Xi summit wrap: Big pageantry, Iran talks, few major developments and more meetings planned

US President Donald Trump took Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington's National Archives on Friday, where he showed him some of America's most important founding documents as Xi's state visit drew to a close. The visit to the archives, which houses the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution, capped a high-profile trip marked by ceremonies, military displays and a state banquet.

The two leaders also discussed the conflict involving Iran, while confirming plans to meet again at international summits later this year. Their next meetings are expected at the APEC summit in China and the G20 summit in the United States. Despite the elaborate pageantry surrounding Xi's visit, the summit did not produce major new announcements on several difficult issues, including artificial intelligence, Taiwan and broader US-China trade relations. The two sides did, however, continue efforts to maintain dialogue and extend a period of relative stability in their economic relationship.

Trump described the meeting in positive terms, saying it was “one of Friendship, Strength, and Success, for both China and the USA.” "We've made great strides, very positive for both countries," Trump told reporters as he had tea with Xi at the White House before the National Archives visit.

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Trump and Xi stress ‘strategic stability’

Trump had given Xi an elaborate welcome during his Washington visit, including a state banquet attended by prominent figures from the American technology and business sectors. The Chinese president said his trip had added ‘new substance’ to his summit with Trump in Beijing in May. Xi said the two sides had agreed to “strategic stability on the basis of respect, fairness, and reciprocity.” The continuation of direct engagement between Trump and Xi was among the clearest outcomes of the visit. AP reported that the two leaders are expected to meet twice more before the end of 2026, including at the APEC summit and the G20 meeting.

The final day of Xi's visit saw Trump and first lady Melania Trump accompany Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, to the National Archives. Inside the building, Trump showed Xi the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution. The National Archives identifies the Declaration, Constitution and Bill of Rights as America's principal founding documents. The Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4, 1776, marked the formal declaration of the 13 American colonies' independence from Great Britain. "We're just comparing how this goes 250 years, theirs goes 6,000 years," Trump said, referring to China's ancient history.

Trump confirms Iran was discussed

During the National Archives visit, Trump confirmed that Iran had been part of his discussions with Xi. "We did, we did," Trump said when asked whether the two leaders had discussed Iran. Trump was also asked about prospects for progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments. "I think we're going to do great," Trump replied. The discussions come amid continued US-China differences over the conflict involving Iran and the wider consequences for energy supplies and regional security.

Democracy, media freedom and Trump’s Xi tour

Trump's decision to showcase America's founding documents during Xi's visit also drew attention because of the contrast between the democratic principles represented by the US Constitution and the political systems of the two countries. The National Archives describes the Constitution as establishing the framework of the US federal government, while the Bill of Rights defines key rights and liberties.

The visit came shortly after a dispute involving the Trump administration and several US media organizations over access to the White House. A federal judge ordered the outlets to be readmitted after they had been barred. The First Amendment protects freedom of the press in the United States, while rights groups have long raised concerns about press freedom and freedom of expression in China.