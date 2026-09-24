/Meet Adrian Abraham: 9-year-old Indian-origin guitar prodigy aiming for a Guinness World Record

At an age when most children are still mastering their first chords, nine-year-old Adrian Abraham is preparing to walk into a Grade 8 electric guitar exam and, if he passes, into the record books. The UK-based Indian-origin rock and metal guitarist, singer, and songwriter is currently training for the exam, the highest grade in the graded music system. Passing it at nine would make him the youngest person ever to achieve the milestone on the electric guitar, an achievement that would earn him an official Guinness World Record. The title is currently held by Alexander Hargraves from Colne, England, who set the record at the age of11 years, 7 months earlier this year.

Adrian's technical ability has already drawn attention from the global music industry. He holds official global artist sponsorships from two of rock's best-known names: Marshall Amplifiers, the British company whose amps have powered decades of stadium rock, and Solar Guitars, the brand favoured by heavy metal players.

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While he is making his mark on the UK rock scene, Adrian's musical range extends from Western metal to Indian rock tracks. His viral rendition of music from the Bollywood film Rockstar has been especially popular, showing how comfortably he moves between heavy riffs and Indian pop culture.

Grade 8 is widely regarded as a demanding benchmark. It typically requires advanced command of technique, musical interpretation, sight-reading and aural skills, qualities usually associated with players who have spent many more years on their instrument. For a nine-year-old to attempt it is remarkable in itself.

As a singer and songwriter, Adrian is also building an identity beyond covers. His original material, alongside his sponsored status, suggests a young musician with ambitions that stretch beyond a single record. Supporters have followed his progress online, where his performances have drawn praise from fellow musicians and fans alike, many of them amazed by his stage presence and precision at such a young age.

For now, the focus is on preparation. The exam result will determine whether Adrian's name joins the Guinness World Records list, but those who have watched him play say the talent is already undeniable; social media is testimony to that.