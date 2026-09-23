/Trump signs Greenland security deal with Denmark, paving way for two new US military bases

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sep 22) signed a security agreement with Denmark and Greenland that will expand the American military presence on the Arctic island, including the establishment of two additional US defence areas.

The agreement, signed alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen at the United Nations in New York, amends the existing 1951 US-Denmark defence arrangements for Greenland. It allows Washington to expand operations at the existing Pituffik Space Base and establish new defence areas at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and Mestersvig in the east.

“This is going to be a long-term, fantastic relationship,” Trump said at the signing ceremony. “This is tremendous for Europe and for the United States and for everybody.”

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Deal ends months of Greenland tensions

The pact follows months of tension triggered by Trump's repeated demands for greater US control over Greenland, which remains an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

The agreement does not transfer sovereignty over Greenland to the United States. Instead, its text explicitly recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenlanders' right to self-determination. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the pact was “deeply rooted in the NATO Alliance” and strengthened common defence and security.

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the agreement recognises Greenland as part of the shared security framework in the Arctic and acknowledges its right to self-determination.

The deal will come into force only after the necessary parliamentary procedures are completed.

Two more US defence areas

Under the agreement, the United States can modernise and expand its activities at Pituffik Space Base. It can also establish additional defence areas at Narsarsuaq and Mestersvig, with the technical details to be agreed by the parties.

The agreement leaves room for the US to seek additional defence areas in Greenland in the future. Any such proposal would have to set out the location, size, scope and activities involved, while taking Greenlandic interests and traditional activities such as hunting and fishing into account.

The arrangement also supports the development of a US “Golden Dome” missile defence system in Greenland.

China and Russia face restrictions

The agreement includes provisions aimed at preventing espionage and protecting the security of the defence areas.

The three parties agreed to cooperate against espionage in Greenland. The document also provides for coordination over activities and developments around US defence areas that could pose security concerns.

The agreement is designed to prevent non-NATO and non-EU countries from gaining a strategic foothold in sensitive areas of Greenland, according to the terms outlined in the pact.

What happens if Greenland becomes independent?

The agreement contains a provision covering a possible future change in Greenland's constitutional status.

If Greenland exercises its right to self-determination and becomes independent, Denmark and Greenland would ensure that the new state remains in NATO, including by applying for membership if necessary. The independent Greenlandic state would also assume the rights and obligations contained in the agreement.